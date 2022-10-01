Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina- U.S. NHC
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday said that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in South Carolina.
The hurricane is located about 55 miles (90 km) northeast of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h).
