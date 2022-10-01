Left Menu

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina- U.S. NHC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 00:12 IST
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina- U.S. NHC
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday said that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in South Carolina.

The hurricane is located about 55 miles (90 km) northeast of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

