Nobel panel to announce winner of physics prize

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10.The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor nearly USD 900,000 and will be handed out on Dec 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prizes creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 04-10-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:15 IST
The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physics will be announced Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. While physicists often tackle problems that appear at first glance to be far removed from everyday concerns — tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time — their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science.

Last year the prize was awarded to three scientists — Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi — whose work has helped to explain and predict complex forces of nature, thereby expanding our understanding of climate change.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly USD 900,000) and will be handed out on Dec 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

