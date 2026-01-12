Former US President Donald Trump has once again claimed to have ended eight international conflicts, including the long-standing tension between India and Pakistan, yet not received the Nobel Peace Prize. During multiple media appearances, Trump asserted that his diplomatic efforts stopped these wars, some of which have persisted for over three decades.

Despite his claims, the conflict resolution between India and Pakistan has been consistently denied by Indian authorities, who reject the notion of third-party intervention. Trump, however, publicly stated that the Prime Minister of Pakistan credited him for saving millions of lives through his intervention.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize former President Barack Obama for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. He expressed that his efforts in ending these potential nuclear confrontations deserved recognition and highlighted that his actions averted significant international bloodshed.