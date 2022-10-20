Multi-stage cycle race to be held between Delhi-Pune in Feb 2023

A multi-stage cycle race on the lines of the famous Tour De France will be held in February next year in India, its organisers said on Thursday.

The race christened 'Hindayan', will get flagged off from New Delhi's National War Memorial, and culminate at Pune after doing over 1,600 kms across multiple days, a statement said.

''At present, there is no such sporting event in India. We resolved to create Asia's biggest annual cycling event (on the lines of Tour De France or Giro d'Italia or Vuelta a Espana). This will be unique,'' Vishnudas Chapke, the organiser of the event, said. Chapke, a former journalist, is the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe by land.

There is also an ''expedition'' format of the cycling event, which will give a chance for commoners or serious amateurs to cycle in Hindayan, he said.

As part of the race, 100 cyclists will pedal off from New Delhi on February 5, he said, adding that there will also be foreign cyclists.

The name Hindayan is derived from Sanskrit, Chapke said, explaining that ''Hind'' is the land from Sindhu River to Sindhu (Indian) Ocean, while ''Ayan'' means an expedition. The multistage race will halt at many towns and cities, including Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, and end in Pune on February 19, the statement said.

The racing will happen on the national highways in rural areas, while the event will be in a non-competitive mode in the urban areas which are typically congested, the statement from the organisers said.

With the support of the authorities, one lane will be solely dedicated for cycling on the national highways and another lane for ambulances and supporting vehicles, it said. Chapke plans to make it into an annual feature and has promised to conduct races on a different route in every edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)