Left Menu

Ahead of COP27, researchers call for climate compensation fund

Channelling climate compensation payments through existing funds will not work for vulnerable communities, a team of international researchers said on Tuesday, arguing that a new fund be created. "Loss and damage", the contentious issue of how vulnerable nations affected by climate change could be compensated by rich countries, is set to dominate talks at next week's United Nations climate summit in Egypt.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 18:13 IST
Ahead of COP27, researchers call for climate compensation fund
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Channelling climate compensation payments through existing funds will not work for vulnerable communities, a team of international researchers said on Tuesday, arguing that a new fund be created.

"Loss and damage", the contentious issue of how vulnerable nations affected by climate change could be compensated by rich countries, is set to dominate talks at next week's United Nations climate summit in Egypt. Representatives of the nearly 200 countries attending COP27 will be weighing whether to create some form of compensation fund - a central demand by developing countries worldwide.

In a report on Tuesday, researchers at the Stockholm Environment Institute backed the case for a new fund. While numerous funds exist to help countries cut CO2 emissions and prepare for floods, rising seas and other climate impacts, they cannot readily help countries recover from losses and damages already being incurred from climate-fuelled natural disasters, the researchers argue. That is because of chronic funding delays or because recipient communities have limited involvement in decision-making, they said.

"There are significant gaps in existing climate finance mechanisms that make it important to create a dedicated loss and damage mechanism," said Ines Bakhtaoui, a lead author of the report. For example, most climate finance takes the form of loans, rather than the small grants the researchers said would support vulnerable communities without burdening them with debt. The report suggested forming a U.N. fund with simplified rules for easier access to cash for those hit hardest, while temporarily channelling compensation through existing funds while the new scheme is launched.

"Climate finance is currently largely inaccessible for recipient countries and communities due to stringent proposal and accreditation requirements and long lag times in delivery," the report said. The researchers said that, in principle, those responsible for causing climate change should be on the hook for paying compensation - but acknowledged that the idea was politically contentious.

The United States and 27-country European Union have opposed such a fund over concerns about their liabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022