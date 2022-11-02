Left Menu

T20 WC Scoreboard: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands

Scoreboard of T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands here on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe batting: Wessly Madhevere b van Meekeren 1 Craig Ervine c Edwards b Glover 3 Regis Chakabva lbw b Glover 5 Sean Williams c O'Dowd b van Meekeren 28 Sikandar Raza c Klaassen b de Leede 40 Milton Shumba c Myburgh b van Beek 2 Ryan Burl b van Meekeren 2 Luke Jongwe c van Beek b de Leede 6 Richard Ngarava c Myburgh b Klaassen 9 Tendai Chatara not out 6 Blessing Muzarabani c Glover b van Beek 1 Extras: (LB-3 W-11) 14 Total: (All out in 19.2 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/14 3/20 4/68 5/77 6/92 7/98 8/100 9/111 10/117 Bowling: Fred Klaassen 4-0-17-1, Paul van Meekeren 4-0-29-3, Brandon Glover 4-1-29-2, Logan van Beek 2.2-0-17-2, Bas de Leede 4-0-14-2, Roelof van der Merwe 1-0-8-0.

