Power outage hits parts of Kenyan capital, two other regions - Kenya Power statement

A power outage has hit parts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, Mt. Kenya and coast regions due to a system disturbance, power distributor Kenya Power said on Wednesday.

"We are working ... to restore the power supply as soon as possible," it said in a statement, adding the disruption started at 0809 GMT.

