Power outage hits parts of Kenyan capital, two other regions - Kenya Power statement
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:07 IST
A power outage has hit parts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, Mt. Kenya and coast regions due to a system disturbance, power distributor Kenya Power said on Wednesday.
"We are working ... to restore the power supply as soon as possible," it said in a statement, adding the disruption started at 0809 GMT.
