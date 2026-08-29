EIB Unlocks €9.2 Billion to Power European Businesses, Clean Energy and Global Partnerships

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved €9.2 billion in new financing, directing fresh investment toward European businesses, cleaner energy systems, essential infrastructure and international development projects at a time when economic competitiveness and energy security have become closely connected. The financing package, approved by the EIB's Board of Directors, puts significant weight behind smaller companies working in strategically important industries while also supporting electricity networks, renewable power, rail connections, healthcare and projects beyond the European Union.

€4.3 Billion Puts European Businesses and Strategic Industries in Focus

A major share of the package will reach businesses through local banks, with €4.3 billion approved for companies in Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain. Small and medium-sized enterprises will be among the main beneficiaries, particularly those active in security and defence, space, energy and agriculture, sectors that are becoming increasingly important to Europe's economic resilience and technological capacity.

Using local financial institutions gives the EIB a way to extend funding to businesses operating across different markets, including smaller firms that may need additional financing to expand production, invest in equipment, develop new technologies or strengthen their position in strategic supply chains. EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said the institution's financing and guarantees are helping innovative European companies grow in critical areas such as energy autonomy, space, security and defence, describing Europe as investing with purpose and turning priorities into action.

Electricity Grids, Solar Power and Heating Projects Strengthen Energy Autonomy

Energy infrastructure forms another important part of the financing package, reflecting Europe's push to build a power system that can accommodate more renewable electricity while reducing exposure to fossil fuels. The Board approved financing for electricity networks in Germany and Greece, investments that can help modernise grid infrastructure and support a changing energy system in which renewable generation is playing a larger role.

Italy will receive financing for solar energy, while Lithuania is set to benefit from investment in district-heating infrastructure, giving communities additional opportunities to move toward more efficient and sustainable sources of heat. Taken together, these projects are designed to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and strengthen Europe's ability to meet more of its energy needs through domestic and cleaner sources.

The investment programme also reaches infrastructure beyond the energy sector. Financing was approved for a key railway connection between Croatia and Hungary, strengthening transport links between the two countries, while hospitals in France and Poland will receive support that can improve healthcare infrastructure and services for local communities.

From African Farmers to Brazilian Power Grids, Investment Reaches Beyond Europe

The €9.2 billion package extends well beyond EU borders, connecting European investment policy with development, energy and social projects across several regions. In Brazil, financing will support electricity grids, while Egypt will receive backing for solar energy and battery storage, pairing renewable generation with technology that can store electricity and make clean power more useful when sunlight is unavailable, or demand rises.

Women smallholder farmers in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda are also included in the approved financing, bringing investment closer to rural households and agricultural communities where access to finance can influence farm productivity, income opportunities and participation in local food economies. In Kosovo, EIB support will finance medical equipment, providing investment for healthcare capacity and patient services.

These international projects reinforce the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, which connects investment in infrastructure and sustainable development with deeper economic partnerships around the world. The latest EIB approvals show how the institution is using financing across several fronts at once: helping European SMEs grow in strategic industries, expanding renewable energy and electricity infrastructure, improving transport and healthcare, and supporting communities and economies outside the EU.