Norway raises 2030 goal of emission cuts ahead of COP27
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:37 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway has raised its goal of cutting climate related emissions to at least 55% by 2030 from a previous goal of between 50% and 55%, the government said in a statement on Thursday ahead of the COP27 meeting in Egypt later this month.
The cuts compare with levels from 1990.
