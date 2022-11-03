Goa outfit to give 'Bharat Mata' portraits to temples

A non-profit outfit in Goa has decided to give portraits of 'Bharat Mata' to temples in the coastal state as part of its drive to instil patriotism among people.

The plan is to give such portraits to at least 75 temples this year, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shripad Naik, who heads NGO Matrubhumi Seva Pratishthan, said.

''The aim is to inculcate patriotism among people. This year, we gave these portraits to 20 Ganpati mandals. We have spoken to 10-12 temples and first to be given the Bharat Mata portrait would be Old Goa's Sai Baba temple,'' Naik said.

The minister said the NGO can give such portraits to churches as well if there is a demand.

