Left Menu

Goa outfit to give 'Bharat Mata' portraits to temples

A non-profit outfit in Goa has decided to give portraits of Bharat Mata to temples in the coastal state as part of its drive to instil patriotism among people.The plan is to give such portraits to at least 75 temples this year, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shripad Naik, who heads NGO Matrubhumi Seva Pratishthan, said.The aim is to inculcate patriotism among people.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:58 IST
Goa outfit to give 'Bharat Mata' portraits to temples
  • Country:
  • India

A non-profit outfit in Goa has decided to give portraits of 'Bharat Mata' to temples in the coastal state as part of its drive to instil patriotism among people.

The plan is to give such portraits to at least 75 temples this year, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shripad Naik, who heads NGO Matrubhumi Seva Pratishthan, said.

''The aim is to inculcate patriotism among people. This year, we gave these portraits to 20 Ganpati mandals. We have spoken to 10-12 temples and first to be given the Bharat Mata portrait would be Old Goa's Sai Baba temple,'' Naik said.

The minister said the NGO can give such portraits to churches as well if there is a demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022