Left Menu

Leopard with pet dog in its mouth near TN govt guest house triggers panic

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:40 IST
Leopard with pet dog in its mouth near TN govt guest house triggers panic
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a leopard carrying a dog in its mouth created panic among residents in the vicinity of the Tamil Nadu government's guest house here on Friday.

After the purported viral video of the leopard with a pet dog in its mouth climbing down from the second floor of 'Tamizhakam', the guest house which is located in nearby West Oda area, people in the locality urged the Forest department to trap the animal.

Movement of leopards in the vicinity of 'Tamizhakam' during nights was common, Forest department officials said, while adding that efforts were on to prevent the animal from entering human habitats.

Considering the leopard's movements, the residents had already urged the department to catch it by placing a cage in the area, police said.

With around 300 houses in West Oda behind the government guest house, the movement of the leopard during night has triggered panic among residents and the video has added to their fears, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022