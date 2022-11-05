Left Menu

Devi the elephant, 45, euthanised at San Diego Zoo

A 45-year-old female Asian elephant was euthanised because of her deteriorating health from age-related problems, the San Diego Zoo announced Friday.Devi had been undergoing therapy but her mobility had declined and wildlife care specialists made the difficult decision on Thursday to euthanize her, the zoo said in a Facebook posting.The San Diego Zoo family is heartbroken, the zoo said.Devi arrived at the zoo in 1977 from an elephant orphanage in Sri Lanka.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 05-11-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 04:33 IST
Devi the elephant, 45, euthanised at San Diego Zoo

A 45-year-old female Asian elephant was euthanised because of her deteriorating health from age-related problems, the San Diego Zoo announced Friday.

Devi had been undergoing therapy but her mobility had declined and wildlife care specialists “made the difficult decision'' on Thursday to euthanize her, the zoo said in a Facebook posting.

“The San Diego Zoo family is heartbroken,'' the zoo said.

Devi arrived at the zoo in 1977 from an elephant orphanage in Sri Lanka. “She inspired guests from all over the world to understand the importance of elephant conservation and leaves behind a remarkable legacy as an ambassador for her species,'' the zoo said. Devi was the second oldest of five elephants at the zoo. Mary, a 58-year-old Asian elephant, and African elephant Shaba, 42, lived with her at the Elephant Care Center.

After Devi died, the two were allowed to view her body and “make their goodbyes,'' the zoo said.

Elephants in the wild are highly social animals and scientists say some have been observed performing behaviors that in humans might indicate mourning for a dead acquaintance.

The Asian elephant can live for decades in the wild and in captivity. It is considered endangered because of poaching and habitat loss, with an estimated wild population of about 50,000.

The San Diego Zoo has euthanized two other elephants for health reasons in the past six years. Ranchipur, a 50-year-old Asian male, died in 2016 and Tembo, a 48-year-old African female, was euthanised in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022