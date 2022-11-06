BJP-ruled MCD spent Rs 35 cr since 2005 on hospital but it is still 'under construction': Atishi
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-ruled erstwhile MCD spent Rs 35 crore since 2005 on one of its hospitals in South Delhi which was still ''under construction''.
Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that only the ground and the first floors of the hospital in Kalkaji were functional.
''In 2005, an MCD-run hospital in Kalkaji was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 6.70 crore. Till date, the BJP has spent Rs 35 crore on it but the hospital is still under construction. It was meant to be a multi-speciality hospital with 100 beds. The BJP promised just one multi-speciality hospital but failed to build even that,'' she alleged.
''The multi-speciality services at the hospital have not yet started. This is a classic example of the 15 years of the BJP-ruled MCD's misgovernance,'' she claimed.
The Kalkaji MLA said the AAP government's Mohalla Clinics on the other hand were successful and claimed that Delhiites wanted the ''Kejriwal-model'' in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
''On one hand, the Kejriwal government is building finest hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, and on the other hand, the BJP is failing to build even one hospital. Delhiites have decided, they now want the Kejriwal model in MCD too,'' she said.
