Science News Roundup: Factbox-'Beaver blood moon' offers world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025

Factbox-'Beaver blood moon' offers world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America will be treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Here are some key facts about the upcoming celestial display, unfolding in an exceedingly unusual concurrence with Election Day in the United States, and about lunar eclipses in general.
