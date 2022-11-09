Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off Rimini's coast in Italy - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 11:51 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Italian town of Rimini on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), and was about 64 km east of Rimini, EMSC added.
