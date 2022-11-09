Left Menu

Astronomers discover massive super-Earth, nearly 10 times Earth’s mass

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-11-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 12:13 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Astronomers have discovered a massive planet, which according to them, is a 'hulk' among super-Earths discovered so far. With nearly 10 times the mass of Earth, the planet orbits a small, red-orange star about 200 light-years away.

The planet, named TOI-1075 b, was discovered by an international team led by Zahra Essack of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology using the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

TOI-1075 b has an ultra-short orbit - its year, once around the star, takes only 14 ½ hours - making the planet extremely hot, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit (1,050 Celsius).

"Super-Earths the size of TOI-1075 b, models suggest, normally would be expected to have a fairly thick atmosphere of hydrogen and helium. But this planet's dense composition and scorchingly tight orbit make such an atmosphere unlikely. That makes TOI-1075 b a 'keystone planet' among only a few others so far with precise enough measurements of size and mass to help scientists fine-tune their models of planet formation," NASA said in a statement.

Launched in 2108, NASA's TESS is an all-sky survey mission to discover thousands of exoplanets - planets outside our solar system - in orbit around the brightest dwarf stars in the sky

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

