Meghalaya HC begins live streaming official proceedings on Youtube

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:37 IST
The Meghalaya High Court Wednesday live streamed proceedings on Youtube effectuating the implementation of the open court concept while allowing a common man to understand its function.

The court hearings were live-streamed following a notification of the Meghalaya High Court Proceedings Rule, 2022 with the objective of effectuating and broadening the implementation of the open court concept, an official of the High Court told PTI.

She said litigants and the general public now do not have to waste their entire day to view how their matter is proceeding but can watch it from the comfort of their homes or offices.

"It will also help give a better understanding of the functioning of the courts to the common man. Young lawyers will also get the opportunity to witness senior advocates from other parts of the country and participate on the virtual platform,'' she said.

It will raise the standards and the aspiration of the youths, the court official added. Live Streaming of Court proceedings has been started in High Courts of Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna and Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

