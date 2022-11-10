Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, U.S. NHC says
Reuters | Florida | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:38 IST
Hurricane Nicole has made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero beach, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
The hurricane is about 15 miles (25 km) north-northwest of Fort Pierce Florida, and is carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
