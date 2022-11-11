Left Menu

Modi arrives in Bengaluru, to unveil Kempegowda's statue; inaugurate Airport's Terminal 2

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in the city where he would unveil the 108-feet tall bronze statue of city's founder 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda, and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport here, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

On arrival at HAL Airport here, Modi was received by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, party legislators and officials.

Modi will first pay floral tributes to the statues of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa (on account of Kanaka Jayanti, his birth anniversary today), and Maharshi Valmiki at the 'Vidhana Soudha' premises here.

He will then leave for Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station here, where he will flag off south India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, and the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra' train.

The PM will later inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. This will be followed by unveiling of the statue of Kempegowda, which is the ''first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city'', as per 'World Book of Records'.

He will then address a public function.

