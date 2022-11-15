Left Menu

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-11-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 10:50 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for the launch of the 26th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station, which is scheduled for Monday, November 21.

The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The cargo ship is scheduled to arrive at the station at 9:43 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 23, delivering new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

Investigations onboard the ship include the next pair of International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs), which will augment power to the orbiting laboratory; a study to grow dwarf tomatoes to help create a continuous fresh-food production system in space and an experiment that tests an on-demand method to create specific quantities of key nutrients, among others.

NASA will provide live coverage of all launch and pre-launch events on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

The SpaceX cargo Dragon will spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

(To be updated)

