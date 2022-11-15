Cold conditions prevail in Odisha, G Udayagiri shivers at 7.2 degC

Cold conditions prevailed in Odisha on Tuesday, with the G Udayagiri area in Kandhamal district recording the lowest temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Two places recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the other being Similiguda in Koraput district (9 degrees Celsius).

As many as 20 locations across the state recorded temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius, with the mercury plummeting to 10.5 degrees Celsius in Phulbani in Kandhamal district and 11 degrees Celsius each in Daringbadi in Kandhamal and Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi.

Other places that recorded low temperatures include Kirei in Sundargarh (11.5 degrees Celsius), Chiplima in Sambalpur (12), Jharsuguda (12.6), Keonjhar (13), and Bargarh (13).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack saw the temperatures drop to 16 and 16.4 degrees Celsius respectively, which are 3.6 and 2.2 notches below normal respectively. The Regional Meteorological Centre, while forecasting chilly conditions for the next three-four days, attributed it to dry and cold winds blowing from the northwest.

