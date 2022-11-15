Punjab Pavilion displays state's progress at IITF

Punjab Pavilion at the Indian International Trade Fair (IITF) is showcasing the state's culture and heritage.

It is also displaying the industrial, agricultural and handicrafts as well as products of various departments of the state with the theme ''Vocal for Local, Local to Global''.

The 41st India International Trade Fair is being organised from November 14 to 27, 2022, at Pragati Maidan and all states are showcasing their progressive strides in various fields, based on this central government concept, said a state government statement. Punjab Pavilion has been organised this year at Hall No 4.

Punjab Pavilion Administrator JS Bhatia said various government departments and institutions, including Markfed, Verka, PSIEC-Invest Punjab, Punjab Tourism, Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, and Punjab Pollution Control Board have set up their stalls to display their products.

The pavilion is also witnessing daily performances by Bhangra artists, he said, adding that the State Cultural Day will be celebrated on November 25.

