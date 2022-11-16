Left Menu

COP27: Brazil's Lula says wealthy nations must deliver on climate finance pledge

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 21:35 IST
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt that he demands that wealthy nations deliver on their pledge to provide $100 billion per year in climate finance.

He added that climate change will be a priority when Brazil hosts the G20 summit in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

