Phil Twyford appoints investigator to improve housing supply in Christchurch

Minister Twyford has also written to the new Christchurch Mayor, Phil Mauger regarding the previous Council’s decision not to notify a housing intensification plan change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-11-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 11:31 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Associate Minister for the Environment, Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator under part 4 of the Resource Management Act, to work with Christchurch City Council on its housing intensification plan.

"John Hardie is a skilled and experienced mediator with local knowledge of Christchurch City. The aim of the investigation is to understand the issues with housing intensification in Christchurch and explore a way forward, so the Christchurch City Council complies with the law," Phil Twyford said.

"Although we were disappointed with the decision made by the previous council not to notify a housing intensification plan change, the Government is committed to working with the new Mayor and the Christchurch City Council to find a path to delivering on increasing housing supply and affordability."

Minister Twyford has also written to the new Christchurch Mayor, Phil Mauger regarding the previous Council's decision not to notify a housing intensification plan change.

The plan changes are part of implementing the National Policy Statement on Urban Development and incorporating the medium density residential standards, which were introduced through the Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Act 2021.

Formal decisions will be made on the next steps over the coming weeks.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

