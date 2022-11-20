Left Menu

FMDA will provide basic amenities to residents: Khattar

Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority FMDA projects will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.He inaugurated two water supply projects here and dedicated them to the people of Faridabad.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 20-11-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 18:19 IST
FMDA will provide basic amenities to residents: Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) projects will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

He inaugurated two water supply projects here and dedicated them to the people of Faridabad. In this, FMDA has increased water supply by 60 MLD per day by installing rainy wells taken from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). ''Besides ensuring adequate water supply, these projects of FMDA will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city. FMDA is working on various such projects for the development of Faridabad city,'' he said.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of two projects in Infra-1 Division of FMDA. He also gave nod for the special repair work of 8.5 kilometre Master Road from Ankhir Chowk to Delhi border, ensuring better road connectivity to the citizens of Faridabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022