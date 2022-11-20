FMDA will provide basic amenities to residents: Khattar

Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) projects will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

He inaugurated two water supply projects here and dedicated them to the people of Faridabad. In this, FMDA has increased water supply by 60 MLD per day by installing rainy wells taken from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). ''Besides ensuring adequate water supply, these projects of FMDA will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city. FMDA is working on various such projects for the development of Faridabad city,'' he said.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of two projects in Infra-1 Division of FMDA. He also gave nod for the special repair work of 8.5 kilometre Master Road from Ankhir Chowk to Delhi border, ensuring better road connectivity to the citizens of Faridabad.

