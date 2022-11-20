Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt to seek Centre's nod to build second runway at Raipur airport

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:02 IST
Chhattisgarh govt to seek Centre's nod to build second runway at Raipur airport
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the state government will reserve land for constructing a second runway at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur and seek the Centre's permission for the same, an official said.

The chief minister made the announcement while chairing a meeting of the urban administration and development department at his official residence here, he said.

Baghel directed officials to initiate the process of developing an aerocity near Raipur airport, the official from the public relations department said.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that the state government will identify and reserve land for constructing another runway at Raipur airport to increase the frequency of flights, he said.

The state government will make efforts to get permission from the Centre in this regard, the official said.

The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 147 crore for road repair works in the urban bodies and said the collectors will have the right to choose the agency which will undertake the work, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

