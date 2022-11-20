Left Menu

Political leadership must build trust for national integration: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday emphasised the role of political leadership in building trust among all sections of people for greater integration as a nation.He also underlined the importance of cultural exchange between different parts of the country, especially among children and youth, for a better understanding of different aspects of each others lives.For greater integration, the most important role is of the political leadership.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:43 IST
Political leadership must build trust for national integration: Meghalaya CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday emphasised the role of political leadership in building trust among all sections of people for greater integration as a nation.

He also underlined the importance of cultural exchange between different parts of the country, especially among children and youth, for a better understanding of different aspects of each other's lives.

''For greater integration, the most important role is of the political leadership. They must see the different aspects of integration and take the right steps for achieving it,'' Sangma said.

He was speaking at the inaugural day of a two-day conclave on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region in Nation Building', being held under the aegis of the Eastern Command headquarters of the Army, with support of the NE states and North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC).

Sangma pointed out that building trust was essential to bring all stakeholders together, especially in a region like the northeast. ''For most of the last 75 years, issues of the northeast were not understood and policies were framed by people sitting in Delhi. It leads to an erosion of trust.

''There are inter-tribe, inter-community issues here, and policy intervention has been in the wrong direction at times. It leads to one section feeling deprived,'' the Meghalaya chief minister said.

Work has to be done on how to minimise these lapses, and though it might take time, it can be achieved with the right approach, he said. The Meghalaya chief minister mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction to Central ministers to frequently visit the northeastern region as a step in the right direction.

When they understand the issues first-hand, it helps evolve solutions, he added.

Sangma also stressed the importance of cultural exchange as an important tool for integration.

''The cultural exchange should happen from a young age... There is a need to experience each other's lives at different levels,'' he added.

Sangma also put a thrust on historical data collection, content creation and then placing it before the new generations at the right level of their education so that can acquire an understanding of the collective past.

''For proper integration, overall connectivity -- transport, cultural, economic, historical, etc. -- needs to be built,'' the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022