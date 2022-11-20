Left Menu

Tawang enters Guinness Book for unique road safety awareness drive

Arunachal Pradeshs Tawang district entered the Guinness Book of World Records on Sunday as over 2,000 helmets were arranged for a formation, creating the phrase Jai Hind, to highlight the importance of road safety.A total of 2,350 helmets were used to form the phrase at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high-altitude stadium in the border district.Chief Minister Pema Khandu blew the whistle to start the proceedings of the helmet formation.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:51 IST
Chief Minister Pema Khandu blew the whistle to start the proceedings of the helmet formation. By 8 am, it was complete with Khandu leading a group of participants to create the formation.

The event, titled 'Lakshya', aiming to create awareness on road safety by making the world record was organised by Amazing Namaste Foundation in collaboration with the state government.

Khandu received the certificate of confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records representative Swapnil Dangorikar. ''People, especially youths riding bikes, tend to drive faster and faster on good roads. It has been found that speeding is the major cause of accidents on our roads here. Therefore, this event and the creation of a world record would draw the attention of the people towards road safety and mandatory use of helmets while riding two-wheelers,'' the chief minister said.

A bike rally was also organised on the occasion. It started at the famed Tawang Monastery and culminated at the stadium via the Maratha Ground.

About 200 riders from various parts of the state and CRPF personnel joined the rally led by Khandu.

