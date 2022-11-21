Left Menu

Tremors felt in Indonesian capital after quake in West Java

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rattled the Indonesian capital Jakarta for several seconds on Monday, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The epicenter was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami. Some people evacuated offices in the central business district of Jakarta, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

