Mercury drops in parts on Rajasthan, Sikar coldest at 6.3

Mercury dipped in parts of Rajasthan where the minimum temperature was 6.3 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar) followed by 6.7 degrees Celsius in Churu, according to officials Chittorgarh recorded 8 degrees Celsius while the night temperature on Sunday was 9.2 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, Nagaur and Phalodi (Jodhpur).

It was 9.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 9.6 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu (Sirohi) and 9.9 degrees Celsius in Alwar, according to the Met department here.

The weather is likely to remain dry in the state for the next few days.

