Arunachal hydropower projects to aid India in becoming 'net zero emission country': Deputy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday asserted that the hydroelectric power projects in the state will aid India in becoming a 'net zero emission country', officials said.

During a meeting with Union Power Minister R K Singh in New Delhi, Mein said that the state, with support from the Centre, will be able to contribute around 10 per cent to the target of adding 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in CoP, Glasgow last year.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the power portfolio, discussed the way forward to harness the rich hydropower potential in the state, they said.

The Union minister informed Mein that the Centre will soon approve an investment of Rs 32,000 crore in the 2,880 MW Dibang project in the state.

Singh said central PSUs would ensure employment for local youths. He said these projects would bring in all-round development of the area, besides preventing floods that cause damages worth crores of rupees.

Mein said that the state would provide all support in harnessing the rich hydro-power potential in a sustainable manner.

A detailed discussion was held on taking over by the central PSUs of 29 projects with 32,000 MW combined capacity from the private sector in a time-bound manner.

