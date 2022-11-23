AP focuses on 'climate change governance', sets up special cell

The Andhra Pradesh government has created an exclusive Climate Change Cell (CCC) in its Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department to implement a state action plan and make it ‘climate resilient through improved climate change governance’.

AP will soon come out with a Climate Change State Action plan, on the lines of the National Action Plan for Climate Change, and the new CCC will be tasked with its implementation.

Building capacities for climate change actions (mitigation and adaptation) and addressing issues through an Ecosystem-based Approach will be the key, according to Special Chief Secretary (EFST Department) Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

“Mitigation of climate change and protection of vulnerable sections of society through an inclusive and sustainable development strategy, which also enhances ecological sustainability, will be the CCC’s main focus area. As climate change poses a challenge to sustainability of social and economic development, livelihoods of communities and environmental management in the state, we have launched several ‘green initiatives’ on par with the National Action Plan,” Prasad said.

He said coastal zone disasters (cyclones), drought, adverse human health effects and depleting water resources were some of the challenges AP faced.

“We have taken up programmes aimed at improving the adaptive ability for protecting the vulnerable sections through an inclusive and sustainable development strategy,” the Special Chief Secretary said.

He noted that linking climate science, policies and people were vital in the context.

The CCC would coordinate with the AP Pollution Control Board in preparing the Climate Change State Action Plan (CCSAP) and thereafter take focused steps to implement it.

While it would liaise with the Centre, external funding agencies and different departments of the state government to identify new projects and schemes for implementation under the CCSAP, the CCC would also implement and monitor ongoing programmes like Green Climate Fund (GCF) and Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP), the Special Chief Secretary said.

“We want to bring in best practices to the state for addressing the climate change challenge. The CCC will engage with governments of other states, regulatory authorities, research and development institutions, non-government organisations as well as international institutions for exchange of information on climate change issues,” Prasad added.

