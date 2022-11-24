Mafia in UP now begging for mercy: Yogi Adityanath

Mafia which once stalled development projects in Uttar Pradesh are now at the mercy of the “double-engine government,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Speaking in Prayagraj at the ‘Prabbudhjan Sammelan,’ Adityanath inaugurated 284 development projects worth Rs 1,295 crore. “Our zero-tolerance against crime has made the dreaded mafias run for life. Now, no one is placing hurdles in terms of development or illegally encroaching on the land of the poor.

“Today, houses are being built for the poor in Prayagraj on land freed from the illegal occupation of the mafia,” he said in his address. According to an official press statement issued by the state government, the Chief Minister also sought suggestions from the people for the development of Prayagraj.

Adityanath inaugurated 35 projects worth Rs 325.16 crore and laid the foundation stone of 249 projects worth Rs 969.57 crore.

The Chief Minister said that Prayagraj is a city of religion, education, and justice, and spoke about its rechristening from Allahabad to its current name. The CM said that keeping in mind the public sentiments in October 2018, before the Kumbh, “we had the honour of bestowing this district its old name 'Prayagraj'. Due to this, the Vedic and mythological identity of Prayagraj was re-established.” Every poor person in Prayagraj is getting a house. and they have free electricity connections and cooking gas, the statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Recalling the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said that at one time the government had to take 15,000 youths from Prayagraj to their homes, which in part was tackled with the launch of the 'Abhyudaya' scheme for youths preparing for competitive exams.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran', the CM also called for contribution in the fulfilment of these resolutions. He also urged the people for their cooperation in making Prayagraj Kumbh 2025 an “unprecedented event.” Aditynath said that 2019 Kumbh was such a huge fair that the maintenance of safety and cleanliness during the fair was a record in itself.

“The event had set standards of cleanliness, safety and security. This event became an ideal example of the government's leadership capacity and public management. Now, Prayagraj is getting ready for 2025 Kumbh,” read the statement. “Advanced and modern urban facilities are being made available in Prayagraj under the Smart City Scheme. Prayagraj is excelling in the scale of 'Ease of Living',” Adityanath said.

