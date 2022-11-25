Left Menu

NAREDCO to host Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 on Nov 29

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-11-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 13:09 IST
NAREDCO to host Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 on Nov 29
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to maximise the effectiveness of existing policies of the Haryana government, apex real estate body NAREDCO will host a Real Estate Summit here on November 29.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex real estate body which works under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, will host the 'NAREDCO Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022' and 'Buyer-Seller Interface' on November 29 in Gurugram.

''The Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 gives us a platform to examine the state's projects and programs and assess the possible impact of various policies adopted in the real estate and infrastructure sectors,'' Parveen Jain, Chairman, NAREDCO said in a statement.

Policymakers, industry executives, and experts will join at the summit to identify solutions to existing issues and compliances in light of the evolving regulatory landscape.

Jain said Haryana is making a lot of effort to provide stakeholders with a conducive environment and to speed up the development of the state's urban and real estate spaces.

''The Summit will consider the amount of investment that the country will get in a variety of areas, including real estate and infrastructure. These sectors, however, deserve special attention because they provide the most basic necessities to society,'' said Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022