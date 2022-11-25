NAREDCO to host Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 on Nov 29

In a bid to maximise the effectiveness of existing policies of the Haryana government, apex real estate body NAREDCO will host a Real Estate Summit here on November 29.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex real estate body which works under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, will host the 'NAREDCO Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022' and 'Buyer-Seller Interface' on November 29 in Gurugram.

''The Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 gives us a platform to examine the state's projects and programs and assess the possible impact of various policies adopted in the real estate and infrastructure sectors,'' Parveen Jain, Chairman, NAREDCO said in a statement.

Policymakers, industry executives, and experts will join at the summit to identify solutions to existing issues and compliances in light of the evolving regulatory landscape.

Jain said Haryana is making a lot of effort to provide stakeholders with a conducive environment and to speed up the development of the state's urban and real estate spaces.

''The Summit will consider the amount of investment that the country will get in a variety of areas, including real estate and infrastructure. These sectors, however, deserve special attention because they provide the most basic necessities to society,'' said Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO.

