Left Menu

Bhagirath market fire: Delhi Lt governor takes stock of situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 11:23 IST
Bhagirath market fire: Delhi Lt governor takes stock of situation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday visited the Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk where firefighting operations continued for more than 38 hours after the blaze, officials said.

Fourteen fire tenders are working at the spot since 6 am, officials said, adding that 10-11 more would be sent to douse the blaze, which has gutted more than 100 shops at the wholesale market.

The incident was reported at 9.19 pm on Thursday. The fire broke out in a shop in Mahalaxmi Market and soon spread to the adjacent shops of electrical appliances, according to the fire department.

''The fire was brought under control on Friday morning and the cooling process was underway,'' a police officer said. ''But, it reignited by the evening and became massive once again.'' Saxena, who visited the place in the morning to take stock of the situation, said the cooling process was still on.

''With hanging wires, overloaded circuits, old buildings, water shortage & narrow lanes, such areas are dangerously prone to blazes,'' the LG tweeted.

The LG said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways and means of effectively addressing these issues with active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Pahar Ganj and others.

A report has been sought within 30 days, he said.

Officials said the narrow lanes and congested area were challenges for them during dousing of the fire. Five buildings were affected by the massive fire and three of them have collapsed, officials had said, adding no loss of life or injuries has been reported so far.

''The cause of the fire is not yet known,'' Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022