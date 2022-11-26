Left Menu

Reports: At least 8 dead in landslide on Italian island

PTI | Milan | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said on Saturday.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children.

At least 100 people were stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

