Science News Roundup: China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday, the final mission in the country's plan to complete the crewed orbital outpost. Onboard will be three male astronauts: Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said at a news conference.

