Army sets up 'Youth Empowerment Centre' in Jammu

The Army on Tuesday facilitated the establishment of a 'Youth Empowerment Centre' here with the twin objective of conducting skill development courses and de-addiction drives to promote awareness against drug abuse, a defence spokesman said.

The centre at Gangyal on the outskirts of the city was set up in coordination with civil administration through Jammu Municipal Corporation to raise awareness against drug abuse and facilitate constructive engagement of youth, the spokesman said.

He said the centre was inaugurated by Commander Tiger Artillery brigade of the Tiger division of Army Rising Star Corps, Brig N R Pandey along with Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull, Deputy Mayor, JMC, Baldev Singh Billawaria and other civil dignitaries in presence of locals including youth.

''The Youth Empowerment Centre is designed for the conduct of various skill development courses, events, lectures and other youth oriented events for the empowerment of the local youth in Jammu. In addition, the venue will be used to conduct de-addiction drives to promote awareness against drug abuse,'' the spokesman said.

He said the Centre would be a valuable addition for the youth in the region making a key difference in shaping their future by providing assistance in result oriented areas. Brig Pandey said the Indian Army always stands shoulder to shoulder in undertaking development initiatives for the youth of the region.

Billawaria expressed gratitude to the Army for the initiative and also thanked Tiger Division and Tiger Gunners for always being there for the people and youth of Jammu.

Gull also appreciated the Army for undertaking multi-faceted initiatives for the people in rural and urban areas and also assured of contribution from J&K Sports Council towards the Youth Empowerment Centre, Gangyal.

