Kerala green start-up bags award in "Climathon-2022"

A green start-up by climate-conscious individuals from Kerala, striving to reduce carbon emissions through tech-integrated afforestation projects, has emerged first in the recently held Climathon-2022. Climathon-2022, a hackathon, was organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in collaboration with EY Global Delivery Services, UNDP, Startup India, Global Shapers Kochi, NASSCOM, TiE Kerala.

Tree Tag, the start-up, received Rs five lakh as prize money in the hackathon which was held in Kerala Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ), Kochi on November 26-27.

The Climathon-2022 focused on climate change with the theme- of securing a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

It was based on finding innovative solutions to the challenges posed by climate change, with an emphasis on the seven critical Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, a statement said here.

Abhijith Kumar Meenakumari - Chief Executive Officer, Tree Tag, said the achievement shows there is a promising chance for similar concepts backed with well-articulated solutions around the key environmental problems. ''Connecting with many cheerful and smart individuals from EY, KSUM, and other startups was an invaluable part of the event. Team Tree Tag is now more confident that we can confidently scale this idea to national and international status by next year,'' he added.

The objective of the hackathon was to bring together entrepreneurs, innovators, students, researchers, technologists, and passionate professionals to find solutions to the challenges posed by climate change.

The problem statements proposed by the Climathon are Climate Action, No Poverty, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Affordable and Clean Energy, Responsible Consumption and Production, Life Below Water and Life On Land.

Tree Tag won the award under the category of Life On Land, addressing the problem statement such as 'monitoring and protecting existing forest eco-systems', it said.

The hackathon which was held in four phases received 174 ideations across India for 16 problem statements under seven Sustainable Development Goals.

The team Tree Tag included Abhijith Kumar Meenakumari , CEO, Aashuthosh B Sai – Chief Technology Officer, Mohamed Wazeer – Chief Operating Officer, Anoop Babu – Chief Strategy Officer.

In terms of future plans, the team stated that they aim to create a better environment through their voluntary awareness and capacity-building programs in schools and colleges.

Over 10,000 student volunteers are now onboarded to Tree Tag application, the statement added.

