Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Gabon - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Gabon on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

