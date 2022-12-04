Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Gabon - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 15:40 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Gabon on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
