Arunachal CM asks people to set up homestays at Basar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stressed on the growth of tourism in the state and asked the people of Leparada district to set up more homestays to accomodate greater number of visitors to the scenic area.

He called upon businessmen of the area to invest in setting up well furnished hotels and tie up with reputed hotel chains.

Khandu also emphasised on the conservation of environment and the rich bio diversity of the region, which is popular for its natural beauty. The chief minister, who inaugurated the Basar Confluence (BASCON) Festival organised by the Gumin Rigo Kilaju (GRK), a community organisation, on Tuesday said events like it showcase the unique culture of the Galo tribe through traditional music and dance, tribal food and sports which connects the people to nature.

The festival should become the model as led to sustainable growth and the state government will extend support to all such initiatives wherever required.

Basar, which is home to the Galo tribe, is known for its pristine scenery which is dotted with verdant forests, lush paddy fields, orange orchards and waterfalls. "Connectivity is the only issue. I assure that I will personally review and monitor the under construction Likabali-Basar road and ensure no more delay and is completed as soon as possible," he said.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to establish the divisional commissioner (central) headquarters at Pagi in Basar for ease of governance and to provide easy access to government services to the people.

Congratulating the people on the occasion, Khandu said "We are committed to take governance as close to the people as possible.

With the divisional commissioner's office at Basar, reaching Itanagar for all administrative purposes will no longer be a burden on the people," he added. The divisional commissioner (central) will have administrative jurisdiction over Leparada, Shi Yomi, Lower Siang, Upper Subansiri and West Siang districts. Two divisional commissioner offices – one each for eastern and western zones are already functional at Namsai and Yachuli respectively, officials said.

