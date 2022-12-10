Left Menu

Snowfall in higher reaches in Kashmir; minimum temp rises

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 13:03 IST
Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall for the second day on Saturday even as the minimum temperature rose and stayed above the freezing point at most places in the Valley, officials said.

The middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received light to moderate snow, they said.

Gurez, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, received five inches of snow, Keran and Machil, in Kupwara, three inches each, Sinthan Pass four inches and Mughal Road four inches, the officials said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded four inches of fresh snow and Sonamarg tourist resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district six inches, they added.

The minimum temperature across the valley, except in Gulmarg, stayed above the freezing point owing to a cloud cover, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Pahalgam tourist spot in south Kashmir settled at a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said Qazigund -- the gateway town to the valley -- recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Kokernag settled at a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg was the only weather station in the valley where the night temperature stayed below the freezing point at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The MeT office has said the weather will remain cloudy with intermittent light rain or snow at scattered places in Kashmir and isolated places in Jammu till Saturday afternoon. There will be improvement in weather thereafter.

There will be a slight respite in cold during the next two-three days, it said, adding dry weather is expected till December 20.

