Cyclone Mandous aftermath: Heavy rains witnessed in southern AP

Heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday after cyclonic storm 'Mandous' made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release from the state government, 20.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in Annamaiya district, 22 mm in Chittoor, 10.1 mm in Prakasam, 23.4 mm in SPSR Nellore district, 2.4 mm in Tirupati district and 13.2 mm in YSR Kadapa district from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm today.

G Sai Prasad Special Chief Secretary (disaster management) said 708 people were evacuated from unsafe low-lying areas and moved to safer areas.

In the release, he said 33 relief camps have been set up and 778 people have been rehabilitated, and 1,469 food packets and 2495 water packets have been distributed.

The fishermen who ventured into sea for hunting have been called back.

Since the formation of low pressure, BR Ambedkar Director of Disaster management has been monitoring the movement of the storm and issuing instructions to the collectors of the respective districts, the release said.

As many as 150 SDRF and 95 NDRF personnel have been deployed in four districts to be pressed into service in case of any eventuality.

Cyclone alert messages have been sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to over one crore subscribers spread across the six districts, which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10, the release said.

A senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority told PTI that the intensity of the rains has come down as the day wore on.

TV visuals showed that some areas witnessed water logging in the temple town of Tirupati. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials concerned on the cyclone-related rains.

He directed the collectors of SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts to be on alert and open relief camps wherever necessary.

Reddy also directed officials to make sure people do not venture in those areas where heavy rains are expected.

SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts were placed on alert due to possibility of flash floods in the minor rivers Kandaleru, Maneru and Swarnamuki, according to a government report.

The list of vulnerable mandals and villages has been sent to the districts for taking necessary precautionary measures, it said.

