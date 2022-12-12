Left Menu

Bengal: Fire breaks out at dumping yard of hospital, none hurt

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 00:12 IST
Bengal: Fire breaks out at dumping yard of hospital, none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the waste dumping yard of a hospital in Howrah district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any injury or casualty, they said.

"There was an incident of blaze at Belur Hospital's dumping yard. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within an hour," the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The spot where the fire broke out was not near the blocks housing patients, a hospital official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

 Saudi Arabia
3
Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022