Chhattisgarh: Two leopard skeletons recovered in Baloda Bazaar

Skeletons of two leopards were recovered by the forest department in Baloda Bazaar district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Tuesday.

The skeletons were found in a forest near Alda village under Lawan area of the district on Sunday, said Mayank Agrawal, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Baloda Bazaar.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the bones of two leopards, aged four to six years, he said.

The remains were around a month old and a team of three doctors are probing the deaths, the official said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the leopards may have died in a fight, as there was no sign of any movement of villagers in the area, he said.

The possibility of poaching in this case was also less, as the remains appeared intact, the official said, adding at a probe has been launched into the deaths.

