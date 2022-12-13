Left Menu

Tourism ministry should identify, develop revenue generating domestic tourist destinations in states: Par panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:30 IST
Tourism ministry should identify, develop revenue generating domestic tourist destinations in states: Par panel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has recommended that the Ministry of Tourism identify and develop revenue generating domestic tourist destinations in states to promote innovation in production and service in the tourism sector.

The standing committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which submitted its 331st report on Tuesday on ''Action Taken by the government on the recommendations/ observations as contained in its Three Hundred Twentieth Report on the subject 'Development of Tourism Infrastructure in the country', said that despite the fact that India offers a diverse portfolio for travel, tourism and hospitality, the share of its International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs) was merely 1.59 per cent in 2021.

''Proper revenue-generation in a developing country leads to innovation - in the production, services and pricing sectors, opens new gates of employment, resource sharing, education, empowerment of general people, improvement of political relations and reforming the system of food and aid distribution. The committee feels that identification and development of revenue-generating domestic tourist destinations in States is necessary,'' the report said.

It also said that with the increased competition among various countries to attract more foreign visitors, it is an imperative need for India to prepare a better marketing strategy by hiring marketing experts to attract foreign visitors.

''The committee, therefore, recommends that the ministry should formulate an integrated marketing and promotional strategy in collaboration with a professional body to carry out market research to identify expectations, requirements, psychographics, demographics and many other aspects of a foreign tourist willing to travel to India, thereby enabling to create a strategic plan to revive the pandemic-hit tourism sector,'' the report said.

The committee also said that one of the effective steps in this direction would be recasting the website of the ministry in an attractive and user-friendly manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022