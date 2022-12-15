Left Menu

Tornado in Louisiana kills mother, son as winter storm hits U.S. heartland

The tornado was one of 18 twisters reported in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday damaging structures and downing power lines and trees, the National Weather Service said. In New Iberia, Louisiana, at least one person was injured and multiple people were trapped in a subdivision after at least one tornado touched down on Wednesday in the small city, which sits about 70 miles southwest of Baton Rouge, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 00:26 IST
Tornado in Louisiana kills mother, son as winter storm hits U.S. heartland
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

A mother and her young son were killed overnight when a tornado ripped through a rural town in northwest Louisiana, one of a swarm of twisters that touched down in the region as part of a massive winter storm system sweeping the United States.

First responders found the young boy deceased in a wooded area near his destroyed home in Keithville, Louisiana, a town of 300 people, late on Tuesday night after a tornado was spotted in the area, the Caddo Parish sheriff said in a statement. Searchers later found the body of the boy's mother under debris one street over from the destroyed home, Sheriff Steve Prator said, adding that an adult male was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

"Several structures were damaged. Electrical lines and trees were also knocked down," he said. The tornado was one of 18 twisters reported in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday damaging structures and downing power lines and trees, the National Weather Service said.

In New Iberia, Louisiana, at least one person was injured and multiple people were trapped in a subdivision after at least one tornado touched down on Wednesday in the small city, which sits about 70 miles southwest of Baton Rouge, police said. Multiple homes and a hospital were damaged, the New Iberia police confirmed on Facebook. Police warned residents to stay away from the damaged area as rescue efforts were under way.

The tornadoes were part of a sprawling winter storm that swept across the heart of the United States over the last two days, leaving parts of the Upper Plains and Midwest buried under blowing snow, closing schools and making roads impassible. The system was expected to continue to cause blizzard-like conditions in the North and flooding with the potential of tornadoes in the South on Wednesday. It also threatened to cover parts of the East with ice and snow into Thursday.

Ice accumulation could down trees and power lines and cause power outages while making roadways hazardous, the NWS said, urging motorists to stay home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
4
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022