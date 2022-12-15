Casagrand unveils new residential project

Left Menu

Real estate developer Casagrand has unveiled a new residential project Casagrand Aria, tapping the affordable segment by offering a housing unit from Rs 25 lakh onwards, the city-based company said on Thursday. The project is expected to be completed in 15 months, the company said in a statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Real estate developer Casagrand has unveiled a new residential project 'Casagrand Aria', tapping the affordable segment by offering a housing unit from Rs 25 lakh onwards, the city-based company said on Thursday. Spread across four acres on the Tambaram-Mudichur Road, 817 dwelling units comprising one- and two-bedroom apartments were available for customers. The project is expected to be completed in 15 months, the company said in a statement. ''Affordability has always been a concern for homebuyers and we at Casagrand understand the desire of an aspiring home buyer...we have come up with a project like Casagrand Aria which offers everything an aspiring homebuyer wants,'' company senior vice- president (marketing) Vimesh P said in the statement.

