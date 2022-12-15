Maha govt may auction Worli Dairy land in Mumbai for `builder interests', alleges Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday claimed that the Maharashtra government would probably sell off the prime Worli Dairy land here to ''builder or commercial interests''. The land is located in south-central Mumbai. ''I'm told that a committee has been formed consisting of a few ministers to change the use of Worli Dairy from aquarium, open space & urban forest as proposed by us to "other purposes,'''' Thackeray tweeted. ''This illegal Govt will probably auction it to commercial or builder interests....govt must come clean on this. It cannot sell Mumbai for its selfish interests. We need open spaces and tourist places,'' said Aaditya who was environment minister in the previous government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray. No government official or spokesperson was available for comment on the issue.

