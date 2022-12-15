Left Menu

Maha govt may auction Worli Dairy land in Mumbai for `builder interests', alleges Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday claimed that the Maharashtra government would probably sell off the prime Worli Dairy land here to builder or commercial interests. We need open spaces and tourist places, said Aaditya who was environment minister in the previous government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:12 IST
Maha govt may auction Worli Dairy land in Mumbai for `builder interests', alleges Aaditya Thackeray
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday claimed that the Maharashtra government would probably sell off the prime Worli Dairy land here to ''builder or commercial interests''. The land is located in south-central Mumbai. ''I'm told that a committee has been formed consisting of a few ministers to change the use of Worli Dairy from aquarium, open space & urban forest as proposed by us to "other purposes,'''' Thackeray tweeted. ''This illegal Govt will probably auction it to commercial or builder interests....govt must come clean on this. It cannot sell Mumbai for its selfish interests. We need open spaces and tourist places,'' said Aaditya who was environment minister in the previous government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray. No government official or spokesperson was available for comment on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022