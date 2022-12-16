Male elephant found dead in forest area

Left Menu

A male elephant was found dead in the Burgur forest area in the district, Forest department officials said on Friday. On receipt of information from people in the tribal area about an elephant lying for several hours in Karanamalai Pallam area in Burgur, a team of Forest department personnel led by Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer, Erode rushed to the spot on Thursday afternoon.The Forest officials found a male elephant lying dead in the area.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Forest officials found a male elephant lying dead in the area. They made enquiries with some people there and a veterinary doctor examined the animal and conducted an autopsy. Also, the tusks were removed from the dead pachyderm. Forest officials said the elephant was about five years old and died due to some ailment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

